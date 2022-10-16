The BCCI announced the replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah for 2022 T20 World Cup on Friday. It will be Mohammed Shami who will fill the vacant spot and that will help the Indian side to continue having four full-time fast bowlers in the 15-member squad. Former India batter Robin Uthappa feels that Shami and Arshdeep Singh are certain to get a spot in the playing XI and it will be a toss-up between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, in case India decide to play with three pure pacers.

Uthappa shared his views when asked about India's ideal fast bowling line-up.

"It will depend on how many fast bowlers they are going to go with because you also have Hardik Pandya there... I would go with Arshdeep Singh, Shami... I think it will be between Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and Harshal Patel as to what you want to do," said Uthappa in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.

India start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. Before that, India will be playing two practice matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively.

Uthappa feels that the performance of India's fast bowlers in the two practice matches will have a lot of say in their selection in the playing XI during T20 World Cup main event.

"I think it's the current form that is going to play a role in who is going to eventually fit into that fast bowling line-up. How these fast bowlers do in those next two practice games is going to be very crucial to who is going to end up playing in the XI," said the former India batter.