New Zealand-Afghanistan T20 World Cup Clash Washed Out
New Zealand's T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday
New Zealand's T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs in a rain-shortened first match at the same ground.
New Zealand won their tournament opener against Australia last week while Afghanistan lost their first match to England.
The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe abandoned in Group 2.
