A veteran of the game, pacer Mohammed Shami has served Indian cricket for a long time. Having arrived into the Indian team as the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup, Shami has started to put work in the nets. Ahead of India's opening game of the tournament against Pakistan, Shami was spotted sharing his wisdom with Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The picture has been extensively shared on social media by fans.

Shami was initially only picked as a reserve member of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup but an injury to Bumrah saw him being included into the main 15-man roster. With his experience, Shami will spearhead the Indian bowling attack in Australia at the T20 World Cup alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Considering the experience Shami has, it isn't just the Indian team that is keen to utilise his services and even help the younger members of the team learn from him, but also Pakistani seamers like Shaheen who are keen to learn from the pacer.

In a picture that has surfaced online, Shami turned into a left-hander as he shared a few tips with Shaheen. The moment has warmed the hearts of many fans on social media considering the India pacer helped his Pakistani counterpart despite the rivalry between the two teams and the fact that they will be playing against each other in a few days' time.

As far as the preparations for the T20 World Cup go, India square-off against Australia in their first warm-up game. Mohammed Shami bowled only one over in the match, that too being the final over.

Shami just picked three wickets in that over as India won the match by 6 runs. In fact, Australia lost a total of 4 wickets on the final 4 balls of the match, three of which were taken by Shami. Since one of them was a run-out, Shami's hat-trick couldn't be completed.