Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has had an impressive resurgence in T20 cricket in 2022 and his performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League paved the way for him being selected in the Indian national side. It is a testament to his performances that he finds himself in the T20 World Cup squad, a feat not many have predicted that Karthik would go on to achieve, looking at how he donned the hat of a commentator during World Test Championship in 2021.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting praised Karthik, saying the right-handed batter is one of the best finishers going around. Speaking to ICC, Ponting said: "It looked like his Indian career was over, probably in all three formats. He was not a retained player for KKR in IPL. Today, is one of the best finishers in the T20 game which he probably never really thought to be. I thought his playing days were over and he was transferring himself to the commentary box. But he was transforming the other way. I am pleased and quite surprised at the way he had turned his career in the last couple of months."

"It is not an easy thing to do at that age. Getting better is not easy. The one thing that I know about Indian players is that they never give up. The way Dinesh has played, he has made it impossible for the team to not pick him," he added.

Now, Karthik has thanked Ponting for the massive praise, saying he would like to spend some time with him in the "near future".

"RICKY PONTING. Easily one of my favvv cricketers growing up and I loved every minute I spent with him during my time with MI. A champion leader and an astute reader of the game and the fiercest competitor you could meet and I love that about him. Thanks, Ricky, for these beautiful words, which means a hell of a lot to me. I'm hoping to spend some time in the near future with you," Karthik wrote on Instagram.

"And to make all of this happen and actually keep believing in me and pushing me everyday in my journey here and what a special person he is in my life @abhisheknayar. For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I'm ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma45. There have been so many others and to all of them, THANK YOU," he stated further.

In the 24 T20Is that he has played this year, Karthik has scored 273 runs with his highest score being 55 against South Africa.