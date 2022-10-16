Team India was given a body blow ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The management might have named Mohammed Shami as a replacement for the injured pacer, but the question on everyone's minds is how the team will fair without the services of lead pacer, who is almost irreplaceable at the death. On Saturday, speaking to media, skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about the injury to Bumrah, and how saving his career is more important than the World Cup.

"We spoke to a lot of the specialists about his injuries, but we did not get a decent response. This World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is only 27-28, there is a lot of cricket in front of him," Rohit said.

"So, we can't take such a risk. All the specialists we spoke to were of the same opinion. There is a lot of cricket ahead of him, he will play a lot more and help India win matches. There is no doubt that he will be missed," he added.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday named Mohammed Shami as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were also named as backups.

Promoted

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, there is nothing much that can be done about it. If you play these many games, injuries are bound to happen. That is why our focus over the last year was to create bench strength and wherever we got the opportunity, we gave younger guys a go. As far as Shami goes, he tested positive for COVID-19 2-3 weeks back and he was there at his farm, he then went to NCA and did his rehab there. He is there in Brisbane right now," said Rohit.

"The Indian team will reach Brisbane from Perth, we have a practice session tomorrow. He will practice with the team, whatever we have heard about Shami till now, it has been positive. He has had good 3-4 bowling sessions. But again, when it comes to injuries, we have tried really hard to manage our players in the last 1-2 years. But it is unfortunate and you cannot do much about it. This is the reason we wanted to create bench strength," he added.