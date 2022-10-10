Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already arrived in Australia to kickstart their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In order to prepare themselves to the best of their ability, the side would be facing Western Australia XI in two-practice games, with the first being played on Monday. The match will start at 1:30 PM local time (11 AM IST) and the side might try out different permutations and combinations to give everyone a fair go. After these practice games, the side will also play two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Australia, before playing their first match of the tournament on October 23 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When will India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match be played?

The India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match will be played on Monday, October 10.

Where will India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match be played?

The India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match will be played at WACA, Perth.

What time will India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match begin?

The India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match will begin at 11 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match?

There would be no live telecast of India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match.

Where will India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match be available for streaming?

The India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match will be available for streaming on WACA Cricket's official YouTube channel.