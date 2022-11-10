India vs England: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! England need another 71 in 61! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Buttler pulls it through square leg for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed towards cover.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Did he get a clip on that one? No! Fuller and on middle, it is driven down the ground, Arshdeep Singh sticks his leg out but it does not hit it and hits the stumps at the bowler's end.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked towards deep square leg for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Irrespective of who the bowler is, there is no respite for them! Shorter and on middle, Hales makes room and slaps it past cover for a boundary.
Halt in play as Rishabh Pant needs some stretching to be done... Arshdeep Singh is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is on a length and around off, it lands and moves away. Buttler is beaten as he tries to push at it. Good stuff from Pandya. A testing over from him.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! India need a lot, lot more of these to build pressure! Shorter and outside off, this is cut but to point.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Outside off, this is sliced over point for two.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A little too close to cut! Shorter and outside off, Buttler slashes but misses.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Comedy of errors here! Sums up India's day so far! On middle, Buttler plays the paddle scoop towards fine leg. The fielder there gets to the ball and looks to parry it towards the fielder running to his left from third man. He throws it well over that fielder and two more runs are taken. The fielder was Shami. Pandya and Rohit are not amused.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Change. Hardik Pandya to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Hales! What a knock and what a time to play such a knock. He started off slowly but has taken all the pressure of Buttler. Also, he has been brilliant in this World Cup. He gets there by pushing it down to long on for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through cover for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Hales moves onto 49 as he works this through mid-wicket and takes one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Hales looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the shorter side and Hales has no problems in clearing it! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Now just pushes it down to long off and retains strike. Playing with a lot of responsibility is Hales here.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hales is on a rampage here! His 4th biggie. Ashwin goes quicker this time and on the pads, Hales whips it wide of deep square leg and it hits the fence on the full. Yet again a boundary in the over.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through cover for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, turning back in, Hales looks to defend, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) This one is down the leg side. Jos looks to flick but misses. It hits the glove of the keeper and goes towards short fine leg. A run taken. Wided too.
6.2 overs (0 Run) That has turned! Turned big time! This lands outside off, really slow. Buttler looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Pant takes it and appeals but nothing.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Change. Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! The last ball spoils what was turning out to be a good comeback by Axar! Shorter and on middle, Buttler goes back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. What a Powerplay for England. They are 63 for 0 after it. They need another 106 in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Flatter and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! The crowd now getting behind India! On middle, flatter, Buttler looks to pull but it hits the splice and goes towards mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Now takes one by pushing it down to long on. Really good batting. Sensible stuff.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Trademark Hales yet again! He loves the sweep shot and plays it well. Patel is not a big spinner of the ball and hence, this is not a shot with a lot of risk. He moves in and sweeps it with the angle, over the square leg fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Close! Hales makes room, he is followed by Patel. Hales looks to cut but misses.
