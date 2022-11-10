India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar drives it to sweeper cover for a single. Good passage of play from England. They have kept things quite. At the halfway mark, India are 62/2.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Only a single as this is pulled to deep mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slower, flatter and outside off. Kohli pushes it to cover.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle. Kohli chips it to long off for a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, flighted and on off. Suryakumar sweeps it to square leg for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Suryakumar closes the face of the bat early as he looks to flick, it goes off the leading edge and to point.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. SKY gets off the mark as he flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rohit's struggle comes to an end! He was not timing well and has to depart now. Good comeback from Jordon! This one is on a length and around off, it nips back in. Rohit is tempted to go big and swings his bat across without much conviction. It goes more off the upper half of the bat and to deep mid-wicket where Sam Curran runs forward, dives and takes a brilliant catch. That needed some catching.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! A length ball, following Rohit on the leg side. Rohit mistimes his punch back to Jordon who dives forward and collects the ball on a bounce.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Sharma plays it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for India! Rohit Sharma is trying to change gears for quite a while now and finally hits one off the middle. Loose one from Jordon. This is pitched up, outside off. Rohit lofts it over covers for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle. Kohli works it to long on for a single to end the over. Just 5 of the over. Good one for England.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A slider, touch short. Rohit pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for India.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Kohli tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Mistimes this one! Too full and slower in the air, around off. Rohit looks to slog-sweep but gets a top edge but luckily it falls well short of short third man. A single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Sharma looks to push but splices it to point. This one spins away. Spinners are getting some purchase.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted, around off, eased to long on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, spins away. Rohit lets it go to the keeper. 8 off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! India changing gears now! This is outside off. Kohli knocks it through covers for brace.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is full and around off. Kohli stays back and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rohit drives it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Left alone.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Nearly got it! Half a chance! Flatter, slower in the air and around off. Sharma makes room as he punches on the up and back to Rahid but he fails to hold on. It came back quickly and was a hard one to hold on on his left. A single as it rolls away. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 38/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off, a googly. Kohli slaps it to long off for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, it is driven to long off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, width there and Rohit cuts hard but finds point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off. Rohit again sweeps but finds square leg. Good fielding there.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the attack, says Rohit! Tossed up, around off. Sharma sits down on one knee and slog-sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
