India vs England: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Now the target is a stiff one but the wicket is a decent one to bat on! England do have the firepower but the Indian bowling has been in really good form. Early wickets will be the key for India and a good start is of utmost importance for England. Who will face Pakistan in the finals? We will find out.
Adil Rashid is up for a chat. He says they bowled well, they kept the pressure. Adds they would have taken this score at the start. Mentions they did well in the first half and ends by saying they are confident to chase this down.
England were good with the ball for most parts! Woakes was excellent with the new ball and he was well supported by Curran. Rashid was the pick though as he really helped his side squeeze in the middle overs and also got a vital wicket. They will be disappointed with how they bowled in the death though, they will feel they conceded a little too many which could well and truly be the difference. Jordan who was got back in the XI for this game did pick three but was expensive. Overall, though, England won't be very disappointed with where they stand in the game at the moment.
They lost Rahul early, Rohit and Kohli then tried to steady the ship but Rohit fell when it was time to step on the gas. Suryakumar Yadav also did not last for long but then came the stand which could well be a match-winning one. The partnership between Pandya and Kohli. The two took their time initially but gathered pace as the innings progressed. They put up a fifty-plus run stand before Kohli departed shortly after getting to a half ton. However, it was Pandya who added the finishing touch and it was his innings which took India to over the 160-run mark which did not look possible at one stage.
A grandstand finish is what India needed and they have got it! 168 is a par score over here and that is what India have ended with. Surely, they'll be happier of the two sides as it was a struggle for most parts of their innings.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! The ball races to the fence but Pandya's foot touches the woods behind. Still, an excellent innings from Hardik and INDIA END WITH 168. A length ball on middle. Hardik steps back as he flicks this to deep square leg. He was way inside his crease and ends up touching the stumps behind. The bails are lit up.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is terrific batting! A full toss on middle. Hardik Pandya pulls it to deep square leg where Ben Stokes runs to his right but fails to keep it out. A boundary. Can India get past 170.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS POWERED! Long on is a mere spectator! This is full and outside off. Hardik Pandya steps across and launches it over long on for a six. More height but enough distance.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A yorker, outside off. Pant fails to jam it out. Pandya wanted the strike so he runs across. Pant wasn't aware and ends up sacrificing his wicket as he is late to reach the other end. Pant gives a thumbs up to Pandya and takes one for the team. Pandya on strike.
19.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Pandya plays with the full face of the bat. He lofts it to deep cover for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Pant smashes it to deep cover for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure, what pressure says Pandya! What an innings this is from Pandya! Short in length and on middle. Pandya hits this with all the power and to deep mid-wicket. Ben Stokes was behind the ball and got a hand but so was the power and the ball spun away and touched the ropes. Not good from Stokes and Pandya reaches to his fifty in style. 150 is already up and India will look to touch the 170 mark.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya is just enjoying now! He will hit this out of the ground anyday! Short of a length and around off, sits nicely for Pandya who blasts it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a really good shot! A yorker, angling outside off. Pandya opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for four runs. He races to 42 in no time.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker, firing on the toes. Pant hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! Short and outside off. Pant opens his body and slashes it away, not off the middle but enough to clear the backward point region. It races into the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Pandya knocks it through cover for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Fifty and out for Kohli! Jordon goes for the widish yorker, this is outside off. Kohli looks to jam it out but gets an outside edge to short third man where Adil Rashid takes a simple catch. Yet another fine fifty from Kohli. Handled his team in the middle phase and did the repair work brilliantly. Up to others to give a good finish now.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR KING KOHLI! This man means business! In the biggest of stages, he comes big for his team. This is full and outside off, it is driven through covers for a couple of runs. A big finish is needed.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker this time on middle. Pandya squeezes it out to deep square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length and serves around middle. Pandya looks to pull but misses.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN A ROW! Brilliant from Pandya! A yorker but this is sliding down. Pandya doesn't miss out as he whacks it behind square leg for a biggie. India pressing on the accelerator.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS BELTED AWAY! Pandya anticipated a short ball as he stays on the back foot. This is outside off and Hardik bangs this hard to cow corner for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Pandya whips it to deep mid-wicket for one. 21 runs off the last two. 150 looking possible.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A proper short ball from Curran on middle. Pandya looks to ramp but misses.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off. Pandya jams it out to long off and comes back for two.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Curran goes full and outside off, it is driven nicely but straight to cover.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, this is pulled to deep square leg where Alex Hales makes a good stop, diving to his left. Two runs.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Short ball, angling across, outside off and Pandya slams it away over deep cover for a biggie. Terrific shot. Pressure straight on Curran.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off, pulled to deep square leg for one.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short, slower and outside off. Pandya pulls it to long on. Liam Livingstone runs forward and fumbles which allows the batters to take two.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good reply from Kohli! Pitched up, outside off. Kohli drives it through covers, no chance for the fielder in the deep and it races into the fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) That was a nasty delivery and no doubt Jos Buttler takes it upstairs! The question is was it boot first! Yes, it is! A screamer of a yorker, angling on leg. Kohli fails to flick it away and gets hit on the boots. He falls on the ground in the process. An appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. The replay shows it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Kohli survives.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Pandya plays with an open body, he flicks this to deep square leg for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one is full and angling down the leg side. Pandya misses his heave.
