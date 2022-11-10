India vs England: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and outside off. Hales looks to push but misses. This could probably the first over where the runs scored was below 6.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and angling on middle. Hales looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls off the pads behind the keeper but Rishabh Pant was wrong footed and Hales gets back in the crease.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, pushed past point for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to point.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for one.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India's day summarise in a single ball! Full again on off. Buttler again tries to go downtown but mistimes. The ball flies towards mid off where the fielder backtracks but could have probably left for the fielder running from long on. In the end, he only gets fingertips and the ball races to the long off fence.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of the match! Clearly! He is in a hurry to reach Melbourne now! Pitched up, on middle. Buttler clears his front leg and powers it straight down over Shami's head for a 100 meter six.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle. Buttler does well to jam it out.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Playing with the field now! This is full and outside off. Buttler lofts it over covers and it races into the fence.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched to covers.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Buttler punches it to the left of Rohit at covers. Saves a certain boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this length ball is hit to deep mid-wicket. 17 off the over. 29 needed now. India are not getting beaten by England but by two Englishmen.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Buttler! The captain leading from the front and is now moments away from taking his team into the finals. Short of a length and outside off. Buttler pulls it hard and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative! This is just too easy at the moment for England. India have no clue what to bowl and where to bowl. Length and on middle. Buttler scoops it over fine leg for a boundary.
12.3 overs (3 Runs) THREE RUNS! A length ball, around off. Hales launches over mid on, not off the middle and the fielder will chase this down.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Goes slow now on the shorter side. Buttler opens the face of the bat and dabs it to third man for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle. Buttler punches through covers for a couple.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 of the last two, 15 overall. Evrything going against India. Very full, slower and outside off. Hales has enough time to thump this through covers for four. 48 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Targets the short side and gets a six! he loves to play this shot! Tossed up on middle. Hales slogs it over deep square leg for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Buttler cuts to deep point for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Buttler slaps it wide of deep cover for easy two.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Buttler pushes it through covers for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to end the over. Hales sits under it. Adelaide has gone pin drop silent at the moment. India need a miracle from here on. Need something extraordinary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Buttler looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls to point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on middle. Hales does well to squeeze it out to square leg. One.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball on leg. Hales makes room and punches it to cover.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) This is full and on off. Hales flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boundaries are flowing! On a length and outside off. Hales stays back and whacks it wide of deep mid-wicket and it drops straight on the ropes. A six.
