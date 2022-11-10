India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Yet again this one holds in the surface! Shorter and on middle, Kohli goes back and looks to push it but this holds in the surface. It goes back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full again and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, slower this time and drags his length back a little. This is pushed to cover.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been clobbered! That is hit really hard! This is right in the slot. Full and on middle, this is thumped down the ground and into the long on on fence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end! On middle, Virat Kohli nudges it on the leg side and takes one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Pandya looks to pull but misses. Half an appeal but turned down. A late wide call by the umpire.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That goes past the fielder! Rashid could have done better! Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards short third man. The fielder dives to his right but fails to stop it. A boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one. Dealing in singles at the moment.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Tidy from Liam Livingstone! Fuller and outside off, this is hit hard but to covers.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through. Pandya pushes it through covers for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Just short again! Pandya is playing with fire here and Liam Livingstone is bowling so cleverly. He slows it up again, and tosses it up outside off. Pandya looks to go over covers but yet again, this turns away, goes off the outer half but lands short of point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) This lands just short! Slower through the air and outside off, Pandya swings hard, this goes off the outside edge but lands short of the fielder at short third man.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for another single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a successful over and a really good spell by Rashid. On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Pandya is underway! On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another one tossed up on off, kept out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, defended.
Hardik Pandya comes out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a massive, massive wicket! Suryakumar Yadav departs. The man who has been India's aggressor does not last for long. Brilliant captaincy from Buttler as he gave Rashid his last. Suryakumar Yadav steps out, he looks to go over covers. Gets close to the pitch of the ball too but this one turns away. He ends up slicing it towards sweeper cover. It is taken by Salt. Pin-drop silence here and India in trouble now.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! On middle, this lands and turns away. Kohli looks to play it on the leg side but this goes off the leading edge down to long off for one.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over the off side this time! Yadav has probably stepped on the gas. Stokes over compensates and goes full and outside off, it is lofted over cover for a boundary. The last two balls spoil the over.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That is as fine as it gets! A short one on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull, this flies off the to edge and lands over the fine leg fence. Welcome one and India will hope this gets Yadav going.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A slower one on middle, Yadav pushes it to mid off.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Just another single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge? There was surely a noise! A slower one outide off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to go over cover but misses. Not sure what that sound was.
