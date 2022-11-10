India vs England: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A yorker on the pads, this is jammed out towards mid-wicket for one.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! The fifty is up for England and in no time! Luck too favoring them at the moment but they deserve it, they have been brave with their approach and have batted brilliantly. Shorter and outside off, Hales slashes at it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! That was there to be hit! On the pads, Hales looks to whip it over the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Hales works it to mid on.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is from Hales! Wow! Just beautiful! Hales gives himself some room. This is full and on off, he lofts it with a straight bat. Shows the maker's name and clears the long off fence. England managing to find a boundary every over.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps, on off, Hales works it to mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Another productive over for England! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Good sensible batting! On middle, Jos Buttler works it through mid-wicket for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Just ahead of the fielder! Buttler may have misread the length here! This is slightly fuller, Buttler still looks to push it off the back foot over cover but it goes more off the splice. He still clears cover and takes one.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Pressure on the spinner straightaway! Lovely stroke! Shorter and on off, Buttler rocks back and lifts it over cover for a boundary.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Another good over for England and they are on the charge here! Length and on middle, Hales walks across and heaves it through mid-wicket. Two taken.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is trademark Hales! Stand and deliver from him! A slower one, he stands his ground, waits for it and smacks it over the long off fence for a biggie. A very clean strike.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Not off the middle but two! On middle, Hales is a touch early in the shot, he hits it well enough to get it over mid-wicket. Two taken.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on a length and around off, this is stroked through covers for another run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off and on a length, this is pushed through covers for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hales misses out! There was width on offer, it is outside off, Hales slashes but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Outside off, Hales guides it past point for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, it is fuller and on middle, Buttler pushes it towards mid off and takes one. Good change in pace. Despite the boundary, it has been a good over from Arshdeep Singh, can he close it out well?
1.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss now, letting the ball do its bit. On off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another one which comes back in, Buttler does not over-commit. He gets his front leg out of the way and works it to square leg.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looking to be straight but errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Wided.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is dealing in boundaries now! 4th for him! This is fuller and outside off, Buttler opens the face of the bat and carves it past point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Hales is off the mark! Swing for Arshdeep Singh too! This is on middle, it tails back in. Hales looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge past point and towards deep point for one.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl now.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the leg side this time and the crowd has gone silent here! 13 from the first over and England are off to a flier. This is full and on the pads, it is clipped through mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) That is a beauty! Unplayable! This is on a length, it lands on off and then moves away. Buttler looks to work it on the leg side but is beaten.
0.4 over (0 Run) Buttler will feel he misseed out there! This is full and outside off, there to be hit. Buttler looks to drive but is beaten.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Through covers yet again! That is the second boundary in the over. Yet again wonderfully timed. Length and outside off, Buttler leans into it and creams it past cover. This one races away again.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now the one that comes in, the one that he has troubled Buttler with a lot in the recent past. This one comes back in from outside off. Buttler defends.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is off the mark in style! That is sheer timing! Lovely stroke! Length and outside off, Jos Buttler just pushes it past the diving cover fielder and it races away to the fence.
Rishabh Pant comes up to the stumps as he asks for a helmet.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! England are underway courtesy that extra! Kumar is in a little bit of shock with that call! Some movement for him though. Buttler steps out, Kumar bowls it slightly shorter and outside off, it swings away. Buttler leaves it alone. Wided.
