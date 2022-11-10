India vs England: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Angled into the pads, Kohli works it through square leg and takes one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to bowl a slower one but this is bowled down the leg side. Wided.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kohli defends.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Woakes corrects his length, drags it back and bowls it on the body, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That sails over the fence. What a shot that is from Kohli and much-needed for India. This is right in the slot though. Full and outside off, Kohli lifts it over the cover fence for a biggie.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but that was never going to be out! A good over though from Curran! This is shorter, lands around leg, Rohit Sharma looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the pads.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely timed but to the fielder again! On off, Sharma strokes it on the up to mid off.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! On off, Kohli pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This lands short! Soft hands! Back of a length and on middle, yet again there is some extra bounce and this angles away. Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge but lands short of first slip.
2.1 overs (0 Run) That is a lovely delivery! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli pushes it towards mid on and takes one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Solid from Kohli to begin with! On a length and around middle, defended.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! KL Rahul walks back early! Chris Woakes, like he has so often done for England in this World Cup, draws first blood. Gets his line and length right this time. On a length and outside off, this one takes off after landing. Rahul looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Buttler. He was done in by the extra bounce. Good effort ball by Woakes.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight to Rohit again, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Yet again looks for some movement away but there is none, ends up serving one on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for two.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Woakes goes fuller, angles it into middle and looks for some shape away. Not a lot of movement, this is pushed to mid on.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Chris Woakes.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good comeback then by Stokes after the first ball! Just the 6 from the first eventually. On off, this is pushed to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Well bowled and well played in the end! This is on a length, it starts around off and then moves away. Rahul first looks to play at it but then bails out.
0.4 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark too! This time Stokes swings it away from around off, Rohit pushes it to mid off and takes a quick run.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Some nice shape for Stokes! This is fuller and outside off, shaping away. Sharma looks to go after it but misses.
0.2 over (1 Run) Now takes one! He waits, the ball is on a length, moves away, Rahul guides it through point for one.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! CUT AWAY! Rahul off the mark with a boundary on the very first ball of the game. Width on offer and he cashes in. Short and outside off, Rahul plays it behind square on the off side and it races away to the fence.
All in readiness. Adelaide is ready. We are ready. You are ready. IT'S SHOWTIME. The England players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open for India. Ben Stokes to start for England. A slip in place. Here we go...
The stage is set. The two giants of world cricket are all set to battle and grab the place for the big final. Here comes the players from both teams. Time for the national anthems. It will be England's first followed by India's.
Hardik Pandya is up for a quick chat. He says he is excited, every ball matters but they need to keep their nerve calm and follow the process. Shares the preparation helps to stay calm and be confident to perform well. Mentions Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are batting on a different planets. States about Kohli, they were confident despite not performing for a couple of months and Surya took his opportunity and is batting brilliantly now.
INDIA (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
ENGLAND (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Philip Salt (IN FOR DAWID MALAN), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan (IN FOR MARK WOOD).
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says they would have batted, adds this is a crunch game and it is important to hold the nerve and take it till the end. Mentions they have played England quite a lot and they understand their strength and weaknesses and it is important to exploit that. States his hand is fine. Informs selection of the team was tough but they have gone with the same team keeping the dimensions of the ground in mind and that XI also gives them more flexibility.
Jos Buttler, the captain of England says there is a lot of excitement, one of the best grounds in the world and they are looking forward to this game. Mentions the dimensions here are different and they need to adapt quickly. Informs they have two changes and he hopes the wicket stays the same. Chris Jordan and Philip Salt replaces Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.
TOSS - ENGLAND have won the toss and will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa says the square boundaries are short while the straight ones are long. Adds there could be swing upfront. Shane Watson joins and says there is a cover of green grass on the pitch. Adds it is a rock hard surface. Recons 150 is a good score but the team batting first needs to put on a big score.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.0 overs, India are 21/1. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.