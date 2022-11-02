India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Only a single to end the over and an outstanding over from Shami this, 4 from it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Shakib Al Hasan hits it hard but straight to mid off along the ground.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A slower back-of-a-length delivery, around leg. Afif Hossain clips it fine and Dinesh Karthik dives full-length to his right to stop it. Just a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on middle. Shakib Al Hasan fails to get under it and drills it to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Afif Hossain dabs it towards deep point for a single.
India are slowly crawling into the game here. Bangladesh need to build on their solid start here. They have only themselves to blame if it goes the other way around. Afif Hossain now walks out to bat at number 4. Will he be able to stay calm under pressure here?
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shanto holes out in the deep and India lifting their game here after the break! Back of a length, on middle angling in from 'round the wicket. Shanto slaps it flat but it fails to find the gap and enough power behind this shot as he hit it to Suryakumar Yadav at long on. He takes a good low catch and India are back in this game now.
Change. Mohammad Shami (2-0-21-0) comes back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A fullish delivery on the pads. Shanto flicks it bit uppishly but well short of fine leg for a single. 67 needed now from 42 balls!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Pandya keeps it short again, around leg. Shakib Al Hasan backs away and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again and follows Shanto too as he pulls it to fine leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Shanto makes room and Pandya follows him. The ball hits Shanto's pads as he looks to pull it. The ball goes towards the off side off his pads.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the edge and it flies all the way! Najmul Hossain Shanto is getting into his groove here. It is a short ball, down leg. Shanto moves to that side, swivels and goes for the flick. It catches the outside edge and goes over the square leg fence. Pressure back on India.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Shakib Al Hasan mistimes his pull to mid-wicket. It lands safely and the batters cross.
Change. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on off. Shakib Al Hasan lofts it towards long off and gets off the mark.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loops it up, on off. Shanto slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A flatter delivery on off. Shanto makes room and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) How has this missed the stumps? Ravichandran Ashwin cannot believe his luck here. It is a short ball, on off. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to go for the pull but misses it completely. The ball bounces over the stumps fortunately for Shanto.
Shakib Al Hasan comes in at number three.
7.2 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Litton Das is gone and he is absolutely gutted. Indians are pumped up and they have got a big wicket here just after the break. This is fuller on leg. Shanto skips down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket;. Rahul in the deep collects the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. Das who is running back to the bowler's end to complete the second run slips first and then puts in a dive to make his ground. He, however, is short of the crease and Bangladesh lose their first.
Is that a run out? Well looks like it as the batter continues his walk towards the dug out. Later, the third umpire confirms the same. A huge blow for Bangladesh. Is this the shift in momentum that India were after?
Litton Das seems to be in some pain. The physio is out to nurse the same. Hope it isn't serious.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Das drives it to long on for a single. Das slips as he completes this single.
We are ready for the resumption. After slight delay caused due to rain, we have a revised target for Bangladesh. The opening pair strides out to the middle yet again. Followed by the Indian players who take the field. It will be Ravichandran Ashwin who gets the ball in hand now.
Update 4.45 pm IST (11.15 am GMT) - We have a start time folks! The game will start at 4.50 pm IST (11.20 am GMT). It will be a 16-over affair now and the revised target for Bangladesh is 151. Shakib Al Hasan was probably not happy with the decision and had an animated chat with the umpires.
Update - 4.30 pm IST (11 am GMT) - Good news folks! The covers are being taken off. However, the pitch still remains covered because it is still drizzling but it is expected to stop soon. The groundstaff are looking pretty optimistic out there and we shall start soon once the rain stops.
Update - 4.15 pm IST (10.45 am GMT) - The rain is playing hide and seek at the moment. It was off a few minutes back but it is drizzling at the moment. The players are near the boundary ropes and while covers are still on the square, the work of drying the outfield outside the circle has already started. We shall start losing overs from 4.28 pm IST (10.58 am GMT).
Will we see a change in bowling now? Oh wait, we need to wait for some action here as the rain gods have decided to make their presence felt.
Update - 4.00 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) - It has suddenly started raining here at the Adelaide Oval! Bangladesh are 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score. Covers have come on and let's hope that it is just a passing shower. There is heavy wind blowing across the ground as well and in all probability it shall not be a long delay.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on off. Shanto blocks it to the off side. A tidy over from Patel comes to an end.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Loops it up, full and on off. Shanto flicks it through mid-wicket. They take two.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, turning away. Shanto looks to cut it away on his backfoot but fails to do so.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Das clips it to square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) An arm ball that comes in. Das goes back and cuts it through point for a brace.
6.1 overs (1 Run) It is looped up, on off. Shanto leans across and flicks it through square leg for a single.
Now then, it will be interesting to see how Das goes about his business against the spinners.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto dabs it down to third man and crosses for one. A great over for Bangladesh, as 16 runs come off it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shami fires in a yorker, on middle and leg. Das gets his blade down in time to deal with it and steals a single in the process.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great use of the feet here. It is full, on fourth stump. Litton Das gives himself some room and slashes it over covers for four runs. He has certainly lit-up the Adelaide Oval with his cracking shots.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Das drives it to extra cover but finds the fielder.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Litton Das gets his FIFTY in just 21 deliveries. This is effortless batting. A short ball, on the bodyline. Litton Das goes back and looks to pull it away. The ball flies into the stands and the crowd is up on its feet. What a knock this is turning out to be.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Litton Das races away to 45. It is full, on middle and leg. Litton Das stays back and whips it through the gap at square leg for a boundary.
