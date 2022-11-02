India vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter and flatter on off. Kohli goes deep in his crease and pulls it to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and fuller in length, on off. Rahul knocks it down to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a shortish delivery on off. Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end a brilliant spell from Taskin Ahmed! On a length, on off. Rahul defends it with soft hands towards the off side and takes a single to retain the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, angling into middle. Kohli clips it to deep square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! A length delivery, outside off. Kohli drives it firmly on the up towards covers. However, Das dives to his right and makes a good stop.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kohli rides the bounce and dabs it behind square on the off side.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Another full delivery from Ahmed, on off. Kohli drives it to deep extra cover and picks up two runs.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Rahul has found his timing now! A fulish delivery on off. Rahul drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Kohli dabs it towards the leg side. 7 runs from Fizz's first over! India are 37 for one after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! The edge will go to the boundary! Nicely bowled, on a fullish length and around off. Kohli tries to push it. However, he gets an outside edge that runs past the widish slip fielder for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Rahul tries to drive it again. However, the ball goes off the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Drags his length back a bit, around off. Rahul goes through with his drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Lovely timing this time! A fullish delivery, around off. Rahul drives it off the middle of his blade to deep cover for a couple.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a length delivery on off. Rahul plays it from his crease back to the bowler.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.0 overs, India are 52/1. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.