India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Wow! This World Cup continues to dish out one thriller after another! What a game this turned out to be. However, much to the agony of the Bangladeshi fans, it is India who have prevailed in this cracker of a game! India now go to the top of the table in this Group 2 and are favourites to take one semifinal spot from hereon. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would feel that they missed out on a golden opportunity to grab two points here. They were in the pole position before the rain break but lost their way after that break and in the end have fallen short despite the late flourish by Nurul Hasan.
15.6 overs (1 Run) INDIA WIN THE GAME! Arshdeep Singh finishes things off in style. It is full, on off. Nurul Hasan lofts it towards mid off. They only take a single. India win by 5 runs with the help of DLS method.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangladesh can still force a SUPER OVER with a maximum. Arshdeep Singh fires in a yorker, on fifth stump. Nurul Hasan stays back and slices it through backward point for a boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Arshdeep Singh nails his yorker yet again. Nurul Hasan eases it to long on and gets two runs off it. So, 11 needed off 2. Two biggies to win it.
15.3 overs (0 Run) DOT! A great comeback by Arshdeep Singh. Much better from the bowler. It is a yorker, right in the blockhole. Nurul Hasan is unable to get rid of it.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! There is hope for Bangladesh. Arshdeep Singh comes 'round the wicket and serves a short ball, angling in. Nurul Hasan swivels and makes the most of the short boundary, as he dispatches the ball over the square leg fence.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A great start by Arshdeep Singh. A very sharp yorker, in the blockhole. Taskin Ahmed gets an inside edge on it. Dinesh Karthik dives to his right and makes a half-stop. The batters only get a single. Tension all over the ground.
