India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
KL Rahul says that it has been a bit of a mixed time and tells that he came into the World Cup with some runs and batted well in the warm-up as well. Adds that things didn't go well before this match for him in this World Cup but says that he was batting well in the nets and mentions that it feels good to get runs under the belt. Feels that they can defend this total and adds that there is something in the pitch for the bowlers and if they can bowl in the right areas, they can defend this total.
Bangladesh dominated in the Powerplay. The had India under the pump but they faltered in the middle overs. Hasan Mahmud dropped Rohit Sharma early on, but later redeemed himself by picking up three important wickets for his side. Shakib Al Hasan also did really well to apply some pressure in the middle overs by bagging two wickets. Bangladesh will need to turn on the heat with the blade here.
It was a rather slow start for India. They could not take on the new-ball bowlers as the would've liked with the overcast conditions benefitting the seamers. Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart, although KL Rahul found his mojo back and answered the critics with his stunnning half-century. He got a great support by Kohli, who later continued to hit the ball well and remains unbeaten on 64. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin both of them played crucial cameos to get over the 180-run mark.
A dominating performance by India! Virat Kohli shines once again in his favourite hunting ground, Adelaide Oval. Bangladesh would be disappointed with their death bowling, as it is India who head into the break with the momentum on their side.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Well bowled youngman! He bowls a yorker on middle. Kohli makes room and digs it out towards the off side for a single. India finish with 184/6 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Nails another yorker on off. Kohli stays deep in his crease and manages to work it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! Right in the blockhole, on off. Ashwin makes room again and digs it out to the off side for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, he goes down the ground! Islam overcompensates and bowls it full on off. Ashwin goes deep in his crease, makes some room and plays it down the ground for a boundary.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time Ashwin decides to do the heavy lifting himself and deposits the ball into the stands! A shortish delivery on middle. Ashwin pulls and pulls it way over the square leg fence for a maximum.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. A slower delivery as well and Ashwin who tries to work it towards the off side, misses.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! What a shot! Mahmud bowls it full and on middle. Kohli presents the full face of his blade and plays a lofted drive down the ground for a maximum.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on middle. Kohli pulls it and does so in the gap towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Ashwin drives it to mid off and sets off for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end and the umpire takes it upstairs. However, the replays show that Ashwin is well in.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli flicks a full delivery to square leg and rotates the strike.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin is away with a single. It is full, on middle and leg. Ashwin clips it to mid-wicket and crosses for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes in at number 8.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hasan Mahmud gets his third wicket and this has been a good comeback by Bangladesh! On a length and around off. The key is that it is a back of the hand slower delivery. Patel is early in his drive and ends up hitting the ball aerially behind extra cover. Shakib Al Hasan runs behind and this time takes it safely.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant over! A yorker, outside off. Kohli looks to dig it out but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Just away from Shakib Al Hasan! A fullish delivery, outside off. Patel slices it behind cover without any timing as the ball goes in the air. Shakib runs behind and puts in a big dive but fails to reach it. Single taken.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Shortish delivery and outside off. Patel dances down the track and tries to slap it again but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A short ball, outside off. It gets some extra bounce off the deck. Patel looks to play the upper cut but does not connect.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length and outside off. Patel slaps it to deep extra cover for a couple.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary straightaway! Back of a length, around leg. Patel clips it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Axar Patel is the new batter at the crease.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Dinesh Karthik is gone and this is a big wicket for Bangladesh! Dinesh Karthik can be dangerous in these death overs. This is full and outside off. Kohli drives it to the extra-cover region. Shakib Al Hasan there makes a good stop and throws it towards the bowler's end as Dinesh Karthik is almost halway down the pitch looking for a run. He though is sent back by Kohli and puts in a dive to get back to his crease. However, Islam fails to collect the ball cleanly and the ball ends up hitting the stumps. Dinesh Karthik is out of his crease as the replays confirm it.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays later confirm that Dinesh Karthik is short of the crease and he has to walk back here.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! This man just continues to score runs here at the Adelaide Oval! Another typical Virat Kohli master-class this. A low full toss, outside off. Kohli drives it to sweeper cover for a couple.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Dot! A low full toss on off. Kohli drives it off the middle of his blade back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A fullish delivery, outside off. Kohli drives it to sweeper cover for a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short, around off. Kohli leaves it. Kohli signals that it is way too high and the umpire also thinks so, as he calls it wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Dinesh Karthik drills it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He loves that area towards deep mid-wicket! A fullish delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik walks across to his right and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Dinesh Karthik looks to flick it off his pads. He misses and the ball goes off his pads towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Another bouncer on middle. Kohli pulls it bit aerially towards deep backward square leg for a single. It is also a no ball for height and there is a bit of disagreement between Shakib and Kohli there, but nothing serious. Free Hit to follow.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short, on middle. DK pulls it bit uppishly but well short of deep square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You can't bowl there! Nothing delivery this, back of a length, around leg. Nicely sits up for Kohli and he pulls it to fine leg fence for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Dinesh Karthik clips it to fine leg for a single.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hasan Mahmud strikes and Hardik Pandya departs early! Mahmud bowls it short and outside off. Pandya tries to guide it over point but ends up hitting it straight to the point fielder. Yasir Ali there takes a fine catch. Two wickets in quick successsion for Bangladesh and they have pulled things back slightly here.
