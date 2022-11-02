India vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Nurul Hasan asks for a wide ball but does not get it. A well-directed wide yorker by Pandya. Nurul Hasan goes for a wild heave but misses it completely. So, two dot balls to end the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! It is very full, outside off. Hasan looks to heave it away but misses. Dinesh Karthik grabs the ball safely, which restricts the batters to collect a bye.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya fires in a yorker, in the blockhole, on leg. Taskin Ahmed flicks it towards square leg and crosses.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! 21 needed from 9 balls now. It is a short ball, on leg. Taskin Ahmed swivels on his back foot and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on middle. Taskin Ahmed looks to hook it away but misses. The batters wanted to collect a bye here but Dinesh Karthik was quite alert behind the sticks.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary. Bangladesh still have some fight left in them. It is pitched up, outside off. Taskin Ahmed stays back and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) So, 12 runs come off the over! It is very full, attacking the pads, Hasan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run comfortably.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) It is full, on off. Hasan goes for the scoop. He gets it behind the fielder at short third man and they take two runs this time.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye again! Singh comes over the wicket for the left-hander and fires in a yorker, on leg stump. Taskin Ahmed is unable to dig it out and takes a hit on his pads. They collect a leg bye as it rolls out to the off side.
13.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Arshdeep Singh comes from 'round the wicket and angles it in, full and on leg. Nurul Hasan fails to flick it away. The ball roll to the leg side off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) A sharp bumper, around middle. Nurul Hasan ramps it towards third man, but there is not much pace to work with. The ball does not reach the fielder in the deep and the batters take a couple here. 37 need off 16 now.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangladesh need more of these. Nurul Hasan moves leg side. Arshdeep Singh follows him with a full one. Hasan gets under it and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Ahmed gets it towards mid off.
Taskin Ahmed walks out to the middle.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Hardik Pandya gets the better of Mosaddek Hossain here. He has the last laugh. Another one bites the dust. Hardik Pandya serves it full, on leg stump. Mosaddek Hossain shimmies down the track and throws his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and crashes into the stumps. Bangladesh under immense pressure now.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on middle. Hossain sways away from the delivery.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mosaddek Hossain slams one against the run of play here. It is a good-length ball, on off. Mosaddek Hossain stays back and smokes it over the cover fence for a biggie.
Mosaddek Hossain walks out to the middle now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh have half of their side back in the hut now. They are just losing their way here. Hardik Pandya gets his first wicket here. It is a short ball, on off. Ali goes for the pull shot but only manages to get a top-edge on it. The ball lobs towards backward point, Arshdeep Singh there takes a few steps to his left and takes a dolly. India right on top at the moment.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Hasan mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for just one run.
Who will bowl this over? It is Hardik Pandya!
11.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on the body, Hasan swivels and works it towards fine leg. He crosses for a single. A successful over by Arshdeep Singh comes to an end. 2 runs and 2 wickets off it.
Nurul Hasan walks out to bat now. 51 still needed from 25 balls!
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shakib Al Hasan tries to break the shackles but holes out instead. A huge wicket for India, as Shakib Al Hasan heads back to the pavilion. Arshdeep Singh grabs his second wicket in the over. He is certainly applying the brakes here. India are right on top now. It is full, on off. Shakib Al Hasan opens up his body and looks to pull the trigger. He whips it towards deep mid-wicket but finds the substitute fielder Deepak Hooda in the deep who grabs the ball with both hands.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A very well-directed bouncer, on off. Shakib Al Hasan looks to hook it away but is nowhere near.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Singh goes full, on middle and leg, swinging into the batter. Ali hangs back and tickles it down to fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball now, which is being cheered by the fans here. It is short, on off. Yasir Ali gets across and blocks it out watchfully.
Yasir Ali walks out to the middle now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh comes back into the attack and strikes instantly. Suryakumar Yadav once again takes a sharp catch and is pumped up. Adelaide Oval comes back to life here. It is pitched up, on off. Afif Hossain shuffles a bit and looks to go downtown. He does not get a clean connection though, as the ball goes high in the air towards mid on. Suryakumar Yadav runs in from the deep, settles under it and takes a sharp catch. Arshdeep Singh breaks an important stand here.
Arshdeep Singh is back on. A crucial over this!
10.6 overs (1 Run) It is full and on off. Hossain gets it to short fine off the inside edge. They cross for one. Bangladesh need 52 runs in 30 balls now.
10.5 overs (0 Run) JUST SHORT! It is looped up, on off. Afif Hossain goes for the reverse sweep but gets a thick edge. The ball lobs towards short mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma charges in towards the ball but it lands safely.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Ravichandran Ashwin spills it down leg. Shakib Al Hasan fails to flick it away and Dinesh Karthik gets a pad on it. The batters sneak a single, while the umpire signals a wide.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! The skipper is stepping up here. It is fuller, on leg. Shakib Al Hasan makes room and lofts it over covers. The ball has enough legs to reach the boundary.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. This is pushed through quicker, on a length, on middle. Shakib Al Hasan makes room and slams it above the bowler's head for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on off. Shakib Al Hasan hits it straight back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan moves leg side and Ashwin follows him wih a full one, but he is unable to send it away, as he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
