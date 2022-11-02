India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli clips this full delivery into square leg and crosses.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated and full, on middle and leg. Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket. The call is for two and they get two.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, driven into covers for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Lucky escape for Suryakumar Yadav. It is tossed up, full and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav gets low and looks to sweep it away The ball takes the top edge and lobs to the right of short fine. Mustafizur Rahman tries to get under it but is tad late. He only manages to get fingertips on it. The batters take two.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and cuts it through cover-point off his back foot. One taken.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! These two are making sure to keep the runs ticking. Touch fuller, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it uppishly through the gap at covers. They collect a brace.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kohli gets it past mid off for another single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) It is full, wide of off, angling away. Kohli strokes it to covers but finds the fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Yadav slashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, around off. Kohli dabs it to the left of backward point. The fielder there moves to his left, dives to that side and stops it briliantly with one hand. Kohli had to shift gears while getting to the other side.
