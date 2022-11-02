India vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and a productive one for Bangladesh, 9 from the over! Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes wide of his crease and angles a length delivery on middle. Das clips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Das is looking in great touch out there! Brilliant shot. A fullish delivery on middle. Das moves across to his right and scoops it uppishly over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length and angles it into middle. Das dabs it onto the pitch.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Shanto heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep backward square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Das pushes it to mid on and sets off for a single. Ashwin at mid on fires a direct hit and India appeal. The leg umpire takes it upstairs but the replays show that the dive put by Das has saved him. Single in the end.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm, although the Indians seem to be elated. The replays later confirm that the bat is grounded when the bails lit-up.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Das opens the face of his blade and guides it to the fielder at short third man.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! 5 from it. Lands it on a length and around off. Shanto makes room and tries to punch it towards the off side but misses.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shami comes 'round the wicket and angles it into middle. On a length and Shanto pushes it to mid on.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Shanto punches it off the middle of his blade towards the cover-point fielder.
3.3 overs (3 Runs) Another aggressive shot from Das! On a length, on off. Das just heaves it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. It is in the gap and the batters take three as the fielder in the deep cuts it off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Das dances down the track and tries to smash it away but misses.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Drifts on the pads a bit and Das clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Shanto blocks it from his crease.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Kumar with a good-length delivery, outside off. It seams away a bit and catches the outside edge of the blade as Das tries to guide it towards the off side again. Dinesh Karthik dives to his right to take it, but fails to grab it. Single taken.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Nice placement. On a good length and around off. Das waits for it and then places it in the gap as he opens the face of his blade and the ball runs away towards the third man fence.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Das is taking on Indian bowlers here! On a length and around off. Das stays in his crease and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good confident shot from Das again! Short one, on off. Das picks the length quickly and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shanto dabs it towards the off side for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary to end the over! Shortish and outside off. Das smashes it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Litton Das survives! Singh lands it on a good length and around off. Das tries to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets an outside edge that goes behind the wicket towards the keeper. Dinesh Karthik takes it and Indian players start celebrating, Dinesh Karthik though does not look much confident and the umpires take the decision upstairs. The soft signal is not out and it remains not out as the ball bounces just ahead of DK before he pouches it.
Is that a clean catch? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The soft signal is NOT OUT. The replays later confirm that the ball has clearly bounced before getting into the gloves.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Das is solid in his defence this time.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Das is a classy batter and he has started well here. An overpitched delivery on middle. Das creams this drive straight down the ground for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Pulls his length back a bit, angles it across the batter and Das who again tries to drive it, ends up missing it.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Singh is greeted with a boundary here! A fullish delivery, outside off. Das leans forward and drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
It will be Arshdeep Singh to share the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over and a good start from Bhuvi! On a length, on off. Shanto defends it solidly from his crease.
0.5 over (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. The ball swings into the batter sharply and Shanto who tries to flick it, gets an inside edge onto his pads. Kumar appeals but the umpire is not interested. Rohit has a chat with his players and Bhuvneshwar Kumar but decides against taking the review.
0.4 over (1 Run) Inside edge and Das gets off the mark as well!
0.3 over (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Shanto clips it to square leg for a single. Bangladesh and Shanto are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, on off. Shanto punches it to the mid off fielder this time.
0.1 over (0 Run) Straightaway cuts him into the half! Lands it on a good length, around off and gets a good shape into the batter. Shanto gets beaten on the inside edge as he tries to push it.
