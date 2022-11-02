India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length and there is a hint of inswing again, on off. Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Touch short, on fourth stump. Kohli tries to play it late but gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! This one flies over the slip fielder. Some luck on Kohli's side. A length ball, in the channel. Kohli gets a thick outside edge and it flies down to the third man fence.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli gets his first boundary now. It is pitched up, around off. Virat Kohli leans in and drives it on the up. It flies over the cover fielder not by much though. Bangladesh could've gotten their second wicket here but it is runs for India.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-taking over but an expensive one comes to an end. Short ball, on off. Rahul pushes it to covers.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! KL Rahul is turning on the heat here. It is touch short, outside off. KL Rahul goes back and smokes it over the point fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! But it doesn't matter how they come now. It is a short ball, outside off. KL Rahul throws his bat on it. The ball goes finer towards third man off the outside edge and KL Rahul bags a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Hasan Mahmud goes full, angling into the pads. Virat Kohli stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket. They take a single and Kohli is off the mark.
Virat Kohli walks out to the middle now.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Rohit Sharma does connect but holes out instead. Hasan Mahmud redeems himself very early here. He is delighted to see the back of the Indian skipper here. It is a short ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to make room for the cut shot but does not go through with cleanly. He hits straight to Yasir Ali at backward point who makes no mistake.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and tries to play the ramp shot but is unable to connect.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Taskin Ahmed is on a roll! It is fuller, on off, gets some late away swing. KL Rahul looks to play through the line but misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Rahul clips it towards mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Taskin Ahmed is not happy at all. It is a short ball, on the bodyline. Rohit Sharma stays back and pulls it to deep square leg. It goes straight down the throat of Hasan Mahmud in the deep. Although, Mahmud puts down a dolly and the batters cross for a single. Will Rohit Sharma make the most of his reprieve?
2.3 overs (0 Run) Great fielding! It is much fuller, on off. Rohit Sharma slashes it towards backward point, although the fielder does well to make a stop diving to his left.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fraction full, on off. Sharma makes some room and looks to go big but fails to connect at all.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Taskin Ahmed asking a lot of questions here. On a length, outside off, the ball straightens a bit after hitting the deck. Rohit Sharma gets beaten as he tries to go after it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off, angling across the right-hander. KL Rahul now steps ahead and tries to go downtown, but only connects with thin air.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here we go! This will do wonders for KL Rahul. It is a good-length ball, on leg. KL Rahul keeps his eyes on the ball and launces it over the square leg fence. A good pick up shot from KL Rahul.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Rohit Sharma now gets off the mark! It is a length delivery, on off. Rohit Sharma drags his pull to square leg for just one. Not the connection he was looking for.
1.3 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul flicks this length ball off his hips towards square leg. They collect a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) No he can't. Islam gets some swing on it this time. It is full, shaping down leg. Rahul moves to that side and gets pinged on his pads. No run off the Free Hit.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. KL Rahul blocks it to covers. Oh wait! The umpire signals a no ball as the bowler oversteps here. Free Hit to follow. Can Rahul capitalize on it?
1.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, around off, angled across. KL Rahul leans in and drives it to extra covers with soft hands.
Shoriful Islam to share the new ball with Taskin Ahmed!
0.6 over (0 Run) Excellent opening over from Ahmed comes to an end. It is a length ball, nipping in from outside off. Rohit Sharma gets behind the line and blocks it solidly.
0.5 over (1 Run) KL Rahul are India are away. It is pitched up, on off. KL Rahul blocks it to covers on his front foot and scmapers across for a quick single. This should make him feel much better.
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots on the trot! Touch shorter, wide of off. KL Rahul hangs back and shoulders his arms at it.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Taskin Ahmed is bowling with fire here. This is pace-on, in the channel, some movement off the deck. KL Rahul looks to go after it but keeps the bat to himself in the end.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. KL Rahul leaves it alone for the skipper. The nerves would be settling in, as Rahul hasn't been at his best so far in this tournament.
0.1 over (0 Run) Taskin Ahmed steams in and starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. KL Rahul tries to have a poke at it but misses.
The anthems are done and it is now time for cricketing action to take over. Bangladesh players are out there in the field and the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also stride out to the middle now. Taskin Ahmed to start the proceedings with the ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
It's a great atmosphere out there with a jam-packed Adelaide Oval! The players from both sides walk out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's anthem first followed by the Indian national anthem.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India is in for a chat. He says that they were looking to bat first anyways. He hopes that they can play some good cricket and gather crucial points. Adds the weather is nice and would love to perform well after the loss in the previous encounter. Mentions there is a single change to the side with Axar Patel coming in for Deepak Hooda.
Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first because of the overcast conditions and they don't know how the pitch will behave. Tells that it is a big game for them and adds that the boys know what is coming their way and they are looking to do well. Mentions that they have played quite well so far and are looking forward to this game. Informs that they have one change with Soumya Sarkar missing out and Shoriful Islam will be replacing him.
INDIA (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (In for Deepak Hooda), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
BANGLADESH (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam (In for Soumya Sarkar), Taskin Ahmed.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have opted to FIELD first.
We should have been done with the toss till now, but the first game of the day finished a bit late, so there is a slight delay in the toss. As far as overhead conditions are concerned, it is bit overcast at the moment.
So, the first game of the day between Netherlands and Zimbabwe is completed now. The Dutch have come out on top in that game and have registered their first win in the Super 12 stage in this World Cup. Time to get ready for the action from this game now!
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling win against Zimbabwe. However, they need to be at the top of their game in this one to get another two points in their kitty. Bangladesh's bowling attack is pretty formidable with Taskin Ahmed leading the way and Mustafizur Rahman showing all his class in the last game. A lot though will depend on how their batters perform and if they can get their act together, we might have an interesting contest here. Stay tuned for the toss and further updates.
India have played some good cricket in this World Cup and though they lost their last game, they surely are the favourites to win this one. The biggest positive for India so far is the way their pacers are bowling while most of the batters have also got runs under their belt. The concern though would be the form of KL Rahul and it is high time that he joins the party. However, it would be interesting to see if India persist with Deepak Hooda or make a change or two in their playing XI.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks! We are at the picturesque Adelaide Oval and it will be India going up against Bangladesh in this important Group 2 fixture. This has been a fascinating World Cup so far and expect these two Asian sides to put on a show here as they look to grab two crucial points from this game.
... MATCH DAY …
