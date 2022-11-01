Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia. Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

"My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand,” she told Star Sports.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.