One of the finest captains in Indian cricket and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly is a true legend of the game, someone who has served the sport for a long time. As the Indian cricket team looks to bring its campaign against Pakistan in the T20 World cup 2022, Ganguly is backing Rohit Sharma's men to go all the way in the tournament. But, India does face tough competition from other top sides. As far as the semi-finalists go, Ganguly has absolute clarity on the favourites.

The 2021 T20 World Cup was a disaster for the Indian team as Virat Kohli's men had failed to even progress from the group stage. Just like last year, even this campaign begins for India against Pakistan. But, Ganguly isn't keen to see people delve into the past.

"What happened before, there is no point discussing that. India will be one of the favourites to win the tournament. In World Cup the fight is completely different," Ganguly told India Today.

The T20 format does remain the most unpredictable and Ganguly feels any team can beat anyone on a given day. While there are some 'favourites', the tournament has already seen a few upsets, especially with the exit of 2-time champions West Indies.

Dada, one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket, feels whichever team does well over the next 2-3 weeks can win the title.

"Those teams who will play well in those two-three weeks will make the mark," Ganguly said. "Look, it's hard to say before but we have a good side. Big hitters are there. In T20 format form is very crucial in those hours," Ganguly said about the team.

When it came to making a prediction, Ganguly named Australia, South Africa and England as the four semi-finalists alongside India.

"I will choose India, South Africa, Australia, and England. South Africa is a good bowling side and that will be a factor in Australia," he concluded.