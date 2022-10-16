The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given a big relief to cricketers participating in the T20 World Cup 2022. Even a positive test will no longer restrict a player from participating in their respective teams' matches. Earlier, Covid-positive players were sent into isolation, away from the rest of the members of the team. But, will now be allowed to play even if they have been infected by the virus.

A report in cricket.com.au, the ICC has scrapped the testing mandate for the tournament, as well as isolation requirements. If a player gets tested positive for the virus, his participation in the tournament will be in the hands of the team doctor. The doctor's assessment of the player will be final.

The decision comes no longer after the 2022 Commonwealth Games where Australia's Tahila McGrath participated in the final despite being tested positive for Covid-19. The decision by the Australian women's cricket team then had triggered a huge controversy. This time, however, the ICC has given the decision-making power into the hands of the teams.

Australia traditionally has been one of the strictest countries when it comes to implementing Covid-19 restrictions. It was only last week that the Australian government ended the restrictions surrounding Covid-19, freeing people from mandatory isolation.

The development will help the 15 teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2022 easier to name replacements whenever an injury or other concern takes place. Since there are no quarantine requirements, the replacement player can become a part of the squad immediately, without having to wait for the isolation period to be completed.