The Indian cricket team secured a nail-biting win over Australia in a warm-up match ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav put on a show with the bat while Mohammed Shami's 20th-over heroics won the game for the Indian team. Though India won the match by 6 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma isn't entirely pleased with what he saw from his players in the match on Monday.

Going into the T20 World Cup, bowling has been identified as the No. 1 problem for the Indian team. Without Jasprit Bumrah isn't just lacking quality but also experience. Though Shami's arrival has strengthened a few areas in the team, Rohit was quick to point out the areas of improvement.

Speaking at the end of the practice match, Rohit was firm to assert the need for the bowlers to deliver a better show.

"I thought we batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 runs more. We always want a set batter to stay till the end, SKY did it, overall a great batting effort with a nice bounce, was a pitch where you can trust your shots. You got to be smart with batting on grounds like these. You can't forget to push the balls into the gaps, scoring 8-9 runs in an over can be quite an effective plan. It was a great practice game for us.

"There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure," he said after the match.

A number of former cricketers see bowling as a weak link in the Indian team following Bumrah's injury. But, the performance Shami put in the match against Australia might give the team management a ray of optimism.