David Miller played a mature and well-crafted knock of 59 not out off 46 balls to help South Africa win a low-scoring thriller against India in Perth on Sunday. The Group 2 match of T20 World Cup saw India scoring 133 for 9 in 20 overs as Lungi Ngidi returned figures of 4 for 29. Chasing a 134-run target, the Proteas were reduced to 24 for 3 at one stage but a 76-run stand between Aiden Markram and Miller helped them bounce back. Markram fell soon after his fifty but Miller stayed there till the end to finish the game.

Impressed by Miller's mature knock, former India captain Ajay Jadeja said that the player doesn't panic in tense situations and waits for the opposition to make a mistake while taking the game deep. He added that such lessons have been taught by MS Dhoni to the world and joked that it the reason that India are suffering.

"What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or adding anything else. He's made it into a calmer person and understanding that 'I will wait for you to make a mistake. I won't make a mistake early. I will take the game deep'... and this Mahendra Singh Dhoni's lesson that he has taught to the rest of the world, we are suffering (because of that)," said Jadeja during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

It was Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls that had helped India post 133 for 9 vs South Africa after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in Perth. Rest of the Indian batters put a dismal show as 8 out of the 11 players who batted scored in single digits.