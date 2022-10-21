The first round of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup ended on Friday with Zimbabwe and Ireland going through to the Super 12 stage from Group B. Zimbabwe beat Scotland to finish on top of the group, while Ireland shocked two-time champions West Indies to progress to the next stage. Sri Lanka and Netherlands had booked their spot in the Super 12s from group A of the first round on Thursday.

The action in the Super12 stage begins from Saturday. India begin their campaign in Group 2 with a clash against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

After the completion of the first round, here's how the two Super 12 groups look:

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland,

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

Here's the Full T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule