One of the greatest of all time, Virat Kohli turned 34 years old on November 05, 2022. Greetings poured in from all corners of the globe. Not just Kohli's Indian fans, but a number of cricketers -- both former and current -- took to social media to extol the former India captain. While a number of heartwarming greetings came, one of those that stood out the most was from Kohli's teammate and current India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

On the occasion of Kohli's birthday, Karthik shared a picture of him with the iconic batter. In the caption, he wrote: "He's the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you."

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022

AB de Villiers, one of Virat's best friends and a former teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, also greeted the Indian cricket star through a video shared online by RCB.

"I hope you're doing well. I'm currently in Bangalore. Um, it's quite ironic cause I'm sending you a message just to wish you a happy birthday on 5th of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player, but you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man. Happy birthday. All the best for the World Cup to you and the whole India team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe find South Africa the final it will be very entertaining. Happy birthday, have a great day, and I'm thinking of you," De Villiers said in the video.

Kohli has been in phenomenal form in the T20 World Cup 2022, scoring 3 half-centuries in 4 matches while aggregating 220 runs in total. Also, Kohli has only been dismissed once in the 4 matches.

The right-handed batter is already the top-scoring player in the tournament and would look to further increase his tally of runs as India take on Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 game on Sunday.