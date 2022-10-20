The Indian cricket team landed in Melbourne on Thursday ahead of their 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday. The last time the two sides face each other in a World Cup match, at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. That loss started a slide for India that the side could not stop and bowed out of the group stage. This time around the Rohit Sharma-led India have a chance to begin on a strong note against Pakistan.

Ahead of the match, Indian fans in Melbourne welcomed the side in a special way.

Watch: Fans welcome team India in Melbourne

The hype for the October 23 clash between the two sides has been building since the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced. But, just days ahead of the blockbuster match, a piece of worrying news has emerged from Melbourne, with a rain threat looming large on Sunday. India and Pakistan are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup campaign at the MCG on Sunday but the match is under the threat of a washout because of the demoralising weather forecast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains an 80% chance of showers on Sunday, mostly in the evening.

"Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening," suggests the website of BOM.