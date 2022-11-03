After India's five-run win over Bangladesh via DLS method in a 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Thursday, a controversy broke out after vice-captain Nurul Hasan alleged that on-field umpires had missed a "fake throw" by Kohli that could have tied the match. "It could have been a five-run penalty," he told reporters. "That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately... that didn't materialise." The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings, moments before rain stopped play, when Liton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As India's Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back, Kohli -- standing at point -- feigned a throw as the ball whistled past him.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown didn't take action, despite Liton and non-striking batsman Najmul Hossain pointing it out, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told AFP.

So, what does ICC law say about fake fielding?

According to ICC's Law 41.5.1, "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

The law goes on to state that "It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not" and "if either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call." The law further states that if there is any such case "the bowler's end umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side."

The International Cricket Council is scheduled to hold a board meeting in Melbourne next week during the tournament and Bangladesh will raise the matter "if an opportunity comes", BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Promoted

"We will discuss the issues wherever we get a chance to discuss," he added. "It's not a protest because there is no benefit of doing it now."

With AFP inputs