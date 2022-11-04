Team India survived a scare as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a narrow five-run win over Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chasing a target of 185, Bangladesh were cruising at 66/0 after seven overs, courtesy of Litton Das' counter-attacking fifty. They were also ahead of India by 17 runs as per the DLS par score, before rain interrupted the proceedings. However, Bangladesh crumbled after the play resumed, failing to chase down the revised target of 151 in 16 overs.

Das, however, got two lifelines after Dinesh Karthik dropped him twice.

In the second over of Bangladesh's chase, Arshdeep Singh induced an outside-edge from Das on the penultimate delivery, which Karthik seemed to have grabbed.

However, the replays showed that the ball had taken a bump before Karthik, who wasn't convinced either, got his gloves to it.

"DK claiming a catch there," Barmy Army tweeted.

However, an Indian fan wasn't happy with the tweet and he trolled 'Barmy Army' for the same.

"You claimed an entire World Cup," a fan tweeted.

Barmy army in mud pic.twitter.com/elkHTm6RfQ — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 2, 2022

Notably, the fan was talking about the 2019 ODI World Cup when England had defeated New Zealand, after much controversy, on boundary count rule.

The match was tied not once, but twice, as both teams couldn't be separated even after the Super Over.

England, however, were awarded the win eventually, which left the New Zealand players absolutely shattered.