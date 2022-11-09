Jos Buttler-led England will take on Team India in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the 1st semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand. Ahead of the match against India, England captain Jos Buttler spoke to media about his side's preparations, the injury scare to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood and how highly he rates Suryakumar Yadav.

Buttler also said that he will try his best to spoil the party so that there is no T20 World Cup final between India and Pakistan.

"Look, we certainly don't want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.

"India are a very very strong team. Indian teams have been consistent for a very long time. Naturally so, with the amount of depth and talent they have. There are fantastic players in their lineup," added Buttler.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form in the ongoing tournament, as he has registered three half-centuries at a great strike-rate.

Talking about the right-handed batter, Buttler said: "He has been great to watch. He is someone who has been the batter of the tournament so far. His biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays his cricket with. He has obviously got all the shots, he allows himself to play those shots. As for any batter in the world, it takes just one chance to create the wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that."

When asked whether he is surprised that Yuzvendra Chahal has not featured in any game in the World Cup, Buttler said: ""Yuzi is a great bowler, I have really enjoyed playing with him in the IPL. He is a great bowler, he is very keen to take wickets. I am sure if he is called in to play, he is a great bowler."

Speaking about the injuries to Malan and Wood, Buttler said: "We will see how they pull up. We will try and give them as long as possible. Dawid left the field the other day with a niggle and Mark Wood had some stiffness so yeah, we trust the medical team and we trust those two guys as well so we will give them as long as possible.

Talking about his preparation to face Bhuveshwar Kumar, Buttler said: "I am always confident on my own game. There would be bowlers who you will find a little harder to face than others. You will have good and bad times against them. I do not fear anyone, I always prepare well and I look to play the ball in front of me, not the bowler."

