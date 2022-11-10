After India's great display in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which saw the side win four out of five games, there was high anticipation that the Rohit Sharma-led side may go on to achieve the ultimate glory. However, the campaign ended with a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final on Thursday. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England cruised past the 169-run target set by India. They will now face Pakistan in the final. Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to enter Sunday's final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

After a slow start by India, while batting first, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England chase their second T20 crown after their 2010 triumph. After the loss, Pandya penned an emotional note on Twitter.

"Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I've enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end," Hardik Pandya tweeted.

Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I've enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. pic.twitter.com/HlVUC8BNq7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2022

Talking about England's chase, skipper Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back. He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs.

Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours. Hales raised the team's 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner.

Promoted

The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. He fittingly hit the winning runs with a six off Mohammed Shami to set up a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England, which Pakistan won.

With AFP inputs