India will take on England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday and ahead of the match, former England captain Nasser Hussain has stated that the Indian team will be under tremendous pressure due to the "fanatical support" of the fan base.

"India play more Twenty20 cricket than any other side because of the IPL and are tremendously talented and experienced at this form of the game. They pose a huge threat to England in what will be a highly-anticipated semi-final here in Adelaide on Thursday.

"However, there is no doubt that they are under more pressure than any other side in the game. They can go from hero to zero so quickly because of the fanatical support for them," Hussain wrote in his column for the The Daily Mail.

He further said that India are being looked at as favourites currently but if they slip up then the noise around the team will change completely.

"At the moment India are riding high and everyone now has them as favourites for this World Cup but if they make one slip up all the noise around them could suddenly become very loud. If you think England are under pressure, then multiply that by a million with India," Hussain wrote further.

India topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while England came in second in Group 1.

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the inaugural edition of the event. They lost the final in 2014 and in the semifinal in 2016.

England were crowned champions in 2010 and lost in the final of the 2016 event.