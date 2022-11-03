The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 triggered a huge controversy with Bangla Tigers' wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan accusing Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding'. Even Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was involved in an intense conversation with the umpires ahead of the resumption of the game, after rain interruption. Now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly decided to raise the 'controversial umpiring' matter in a 'proper forum'.

In a report by Cricbuzz, Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operation chairman, said that Shakib also took up the 'fake fielding' matter with the umpires but the concern was played down.

"We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game," Jalal said, as per the report.

Jalal also said that Shakib had requested the umpires to start the game, after rain interruption, a little late as the outfield was still wet. But, their request was turned down.

"Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But... the umpires' decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play," he said.

Jalal has now confirmed that the BCB intends to raise their concern 'in a proper forum'. "We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum," he asserted.