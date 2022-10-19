Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Live Score: Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Opt To Bowl vs Afghanistan
AFG vs PAK Live Score Updates: Afghanistan take on Pakistan in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane.
T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan take on Pakistan in the final dress rehearsal.© AFP
AFG vs PAK Live Score Updates: Afghanistan take on Pakistan in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup warm-up game between Afghanistan and Pakistan from Gabba in Brisbane
Match 13, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022, Oct 19, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
AFG
0/0 (0.0)
PAK
The Gabba, Brisbane
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
PAK 64%
AFG 36%
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.