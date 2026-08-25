Sri Lanka ended Day 2 of their ongoing second Test against India on the worst-possible note, losing two wickets in just three overs before Stumps. The most agonising moment came on the final ball before play ended, as nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya was given out LBW off Manav Suthar's bowling. It was a close call by Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza, as replays later showed that the ball was marginally clipping the off-stump. Jayasuriya was left livid after his dismissal, and was seen throwing his gloves in anger after walking into the dressing room.

The Sri Lankan batters also seemed upset that umpires Raza and Sharfuddoula Saikat had decided to keep the game going till 6 PM local time, despite diminishing light at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The match was resumed at 5:35 PM local time after a second rain delay, but only three overs of play were possible.

Ahead of the third over, the umpires had checked the conditions with a light meter, and declared that it was okay for another over of play to take place.

Speaking on the topic, reputed commentator Harsha Bhogle implied that he understood Jayasuriya and Sri Lanka's frustration, but that the decision of the umpires must be respected.

"Can understand the frustration of the Sri Lankan batters but these are two high quality international panel umpires and we have to go with their judgement. I suspect there might be a few objects flying around in that dressing room this evening," Bhogle posted on his official X account.

Can understand the frustration of the Sri Lankan batters but these are two high quality international panel umpires and we have to go with their judgement. I suspect there might be a few objects flying around in that dressing room this evening. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2026

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: As it happened

India took control on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday, posting 503-9 declared before claiming two quick wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 8-2.

The day belonged to Dhruv Jurel (115 not out), whose second Test hundred helped India tighten their grip on the contest.

Sri Lanka trail by 495 runs, having lost opener Lahiru Udara (one) to a brilliant diving catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip on a rain-hit day at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

Prabath Jayasuriya was sent in as a nightwatchman, but he survived just seven deliveries before being trapped leg before wicket.

That turned out to be the final ball of the day as play was called off due to bad light.

"We are behind (in) the game now," Sri Lanka paceman Asitha Fernando said after the day's play.

"Hopefully our batters will come out tomorrow and bat out the full day," he added.

"There was not much on the pitch to be honest. When the pitch doesn't offer much assistance, you need to execute the plans you have for batters."

Only 56 overs were possible because of rain on a day Jurel made his mark.

The 25-year-old batsman was rarely troubled by Sri Lanka's bowlers as he stitched together crucial partnerships to carry India beyond the 500-run mark.

The opening day had ended with India on 300-5 and honours even after the tourists elected to bat.

But Jurel and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (63) added 112 runs for the seventh wicket to put India on a strong footing.

With AFP inputs

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