Bowling coach Morne Morkel on Thursday indicated that India could field three left-arm spinners in the upcoming first Test against Sri Lanka, as Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja offer unmatched variety and wicket-taking skills. Kuldeep bowls magic and mystic through his left-arm wrist spin, Jadeja's pinpoint accuracy can trouble even the best, but Suthar is a throwback to the days of loopy classical left-arm spin.

“Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way,” Morkel told the media on Thursday. "So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.

“It's just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us,” he added.

Morkel said India's spin line-up gave them a very attacking option, also considering the nature of the Galle pitch that may favour spin as the match progresses.

“Traditionally also if you look at the venue how it stacks and how it's been played up, that's sort of the way (three spinners) to go I think. The way we go with our spin bowling attack or spinners, it's a very attacking option.

“But looking at the surface, you know, to me, looks like a good surface, and I think as the Test goes on, you know, something will start to happen.

“So, we've prepared for all that can come our way, as it is more about the mental challenge in playing these conditions, batting time, bowling those spells and getting the ball in the right areas,” he detailed.

Apart from the seasoned Siraj, India will have to take either Gurnoor Brar or Prasidh Krishna, who have limited Test experience, as support pacer.

Morkel said whoever gets the final nod — Prasidh or Brar — will be equal to the task.

“I think it's exciting. They've played a lot of cricket back home where it's also tough bowling conditions, and I think coming here the biggest challenge will be the heat and humidity.

“The kookaburra ball…once it gets softer you know how we can stack up overs together with intensity and create that pressure. So, I'm quite excited about what I have seen over the last week or so, how these guys can stand up.” But beyond all these calculations, Morkel said, it is all about how the bowlers can sustain the intensity for a longer period.

“It's all about your mindset. If you're a fast bowler, you know, the ball will go softer after 20-35 overs but then what is our next step? To be street-smart in terms of how we're going to use the crease? How are we going to use our short ball? “You know all those conditions and all those sort of situations we need to be able to do something quite quickly. Then, yeah, execute that and you know and with a lot of energy,” he signed off.

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