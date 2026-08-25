Indian cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel provided a worrying update on Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter did not take the field on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Pant was injured on Day 1 in Colombo and was forced to retire hurt. He returned to the crease on Day 2 and scored 63 off 89 balls. However, Pant did not take the field during Sri Lanka's innings, with Dhruv Jurel taking over wicketkeeping duties. Pant was also seen applying ice to his shoulder. Morkel said Pant's shoulder is badly bruised and that he is being monitored by the medical team. However, he added that India are keen to have Pant back behind the stumps because of his experience and game awareness.

"Rishabh, obviously, got hit on the shoulder. I think that was discussed last night, as he is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up," Morkel said in the post-day press conference.

"I think we will keep on monitoring him now overnight and, hopefully, he will be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it is important to have him there, his reading of the game is exceptional," he added.

Sri Lanka reached 265 for eight when rain stopped play to force an early stumps on the third day of the second and final Test against India on Tuesday.

The home team trailed India's massive first-innings total of 503 for nine declared by 238 runs when the rain interrupted proceedings.

Sonal Dinusha (85) and Lahiru Kumara (8) were at the crease.

Indian bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar struck early blows to put the Sri Lankan batting line-up under severe pressure, and the home team struggled to recover from there even though Dinusha fought hard to stretch the Lankan innings.

Besides Dinusha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) was the other significant contributor with the bat for Sri Lanka.

For India, Prasidh and Suthar picked up three wickets each.

(With PTI inputs)

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