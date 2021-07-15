Team India's spin duo, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly known as 'Kul-Cha' among cricket enthusiasts, was recently seen playing 'heads up' in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the rules of the game, one player holds a placard over their head not knowing what's written on it. The other player will have to act out the word written on the card with the holding it having to guess. "Fun guaranteed when 'Kul-Cha' are in one frame," BCCI captioned the post. BCCI also asked Indian fans if they are excited to watch "this duo in action in the #SLvIND series?"

The video starts with Chahal asking Kuldeep to tell him what's going on. After that, the leg spinner also warned the chinaman bowler to not overdo it.

The first name of the placard was ace Indian seamer Ishant Sharma and Chahal easily guessed it. After that, Kuldeep tried to copy the action Virat Kohli, and Chahal was spot-on with his guess, as he named the right-handed batsman.

The easiest guess in the list was Rishabh Pant, and the most difficult one was former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The fans of 'Kul-Cha' were also happy to see their favourite duo in one frame.

Responding to the post, a fan said it was very easy to guess Pant as he often coughs after coming to the crease.

"Rishabh Pant is very nervous when he comes to the crease and he coughs. It is a sign of anxiety, happens to some people," the user said.

Another fan said Chahal should have guessed Dhoni's name when Kuldeep did the action of the glove.

A third follower said that he was waiting to see the duo on-field together.

"Finally these two gonna play together," wrote another fan with a pleading face emoji.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal used to regularly feature in India's white-ball set up after the 2017 Champions Trophy. However, the Indian team management decided to shake change their playing XI after their loss in the 2019 World Cup and now they hardly feature together.

Chahal and Kuldeep are expected to return to the field together during India's tour of Sri Lanka, starting on July 18.