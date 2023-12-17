Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to post a special message for teammate Sanju Samson ahead of the first ODI encounter against South Africa. Chahal posted a picture of the duo on his Instagram story along with the caption - "Chintu @iamsanjusamson". It is a significant series for both players as they will be making a comeback for the team and in the absence of multiple first-team players, a good show can boost their chances of becoming a team regular.

With a clutch of new-gen stars lining up to make their presence felt, India's journey into their ODI future will hit its first stop during the opening match against South Africa at the hulking Wanderers on Sunday.

Scepticism may be in the air about the relevance of an ODI series with a T20 World Cup in sight, but for India, and to a good extent for the Proteas as well, this face-off signifies the arrival of a fresh line, building up ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have built lofty castles in white ball formats over the last decade and a half, but now they are in the evening of their careers, and the younger Indian names will perforce need to carry forward their legacy.

None then will be in more focus than KL Rahul, who will lead India in this three-match series.

The wicketkeeper-batter has stood-in as India skipper in the past, but a successful outcome here could potentially land the Bengaluru man the ODI captaincy for a longer duration.

While the likes of Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, if he has recovered from the illness that forced him to sit out of the T20Is, and Shreyas Iyer have showcased their prowess in the past, a few others will be eager to become part of the jostle for space in India's white ball scheme of things.

Rinku Singh has impressed everyone with his impact outings in the T20Is so far this year, and the team management will now be eager to see him graduate to the 50-over version, and the left-hander could make his ODI debut on the morrow.

The international opportunity might also come in the way of Rajat Patidar, who has been churning out runs in domestic cricket for a few years now, and Bhardwaj Sai Sudarshan, who had a reasonable run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu, for slots open the middle-order along with Tilak Varma.

The Indian think-tank will hope that these young names could tick a few boxes against a South African attack that has a depleted look to it in the absence of rested Kagiso Rabada and injured Anrich Nortje.

India too will not have the three pacers who shored up their bowling in the recent ODI World Cup -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

While Bumrah and Siraj will feature in the Test series, Shami has been ruled out of the tour after the BCCI medical team did not give him fitness clearance.

In the absence of these senior pros, the onus is squarely on the shoulders of bowlers such as Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh to marshal India's pace department and they will have to show more consistency despite producing a fine effort in the final T20I against South Africa.

It is a non-negotiable task for them because Bumrah or other seniors' continued availability cannot be guaranteed going forward.

The Johannesburg surface showed a rather unexpected leaning towards spin in the third T20I on Thursday, and in that scenario, India will be happy to have three experienced campaigners in their ranks in Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors can also look to give a run to off-spinner Washington Sundar, who can also double up as a top-order batter.

But among them, leg-spinner Chahal, who had some excellent matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Haryana, will be eager to prove that he is still a relevant force in white ball cricket.

Chahal was neither a part of India squad in the World Cup nor was he there in the T20Is against Australia at home.

So, the 33-year-old will be hoping to get a chance here to roll his arm and impress the selectors.

Samson, though he is slotted in as a reserve wicketkeeper behind Rahul, will be hoping to land a match or two in the series after getting cold shoulder from the selectors for a good part of the season.

(With PTI inputs)