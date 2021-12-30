India beat South Africa in the first Test by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa were bowled out for 191 runs in their second innings while chasing a target of 305 runs. India opener KL Rahul was the player of the match for his terrific hundred in the first innings. Rahul revealed that he had been working on his technique and made a few changes to his game when he was out of the playing XI in the past. He also lauded the Indian pace attack for its remarkable contribution to the team's maiden Test win in Centurion.

"It was just grit and determination, I really wanted to get my team off a good start. The opening stand (with Mayank Agarwal on Day 1) was crucial. It's been more about my mindset, I have worked a little bit on my technique, I worked really hard on my game when I was out of the team for a couple of years. It's all coming together now. The discipline I think is the biggest contributor," Rahul said.

"(The) fast bowling unit has shown a lot of heart, not just today but (in) the last few years. Happy with the way (Mohammed) Shami bowled and the way other guys chipped in as well. Shami gets the ball to do a little bit extra as Virat (Kohli) said. Very, very special coming to South Africa. This win gives us a lot of confidence. Want to keep getting better as individuals and try to win another Test in few days' time," said Rahul at the post-match presentation of the first Test.

Indian bowlers were in the top-class form in both innings. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami took eight wickets (5/44 and 3/63) while Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets (2/16 and 3/50) in the game.

Shami and Bumrah have also reached personal milestones during the first Test.

Promoted

Shami became the fifth Indian pacer to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket while Jasprit Bumrah completed his 100 Test wickets away from India.

The second Test will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3.