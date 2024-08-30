India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. The 23-year-old Preethi's bronze is India's first medal from para-athletics in the Paris Paralympics. China's Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver respectively.

Preeti Pal wins third medal for India. 1st medal for India in Paralympics track history.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.

