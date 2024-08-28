The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games are set to begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday (August 28). The Olympic Games in Paris were quite disappointing for the Indian contingent, with only 6 medals earned. Neeraj Chopra's silver in the men's javelin throw final was the best India could fetch in the Olympic Games. As the focus shifts to the Para Games, the 84-member strong Indian contingent hopes to better its Tokyo Paralympics tally of 19 medals. In the last edition, India had won 5 gold medals.

Full list of Indians participating in Paris Paralympics 2024:

ARCHERY

Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Advertisement

Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

ATHLETICS

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20

Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Advertisement

Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63

Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46

Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34

Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57

Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47

Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46

Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12

Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53

BADMINTON

Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4

Tarun- Men's Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

CANOE

Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

CYCLING

Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1

Kokila: Women's -48kg J2

POWERLIFTING

Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg

Ashok- Men's up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg

ROWING

Anita- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

SHOOTING

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Sumit Antil, who bagged a gold medal in the Tokyo Games, will be India's flag-bearer in the Paris Paralympics.