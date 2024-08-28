Paris Paralympics 2024: Full List Of Indians Participating
The 84-member strong Indian contingent is hoping to better its Tokyo Paralympics tally of 19 medals in Paris.
The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games are set to begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday (August 28). The Olympic Games in Paris were quite disappointing for the Indian contingent, with only 6 medals earned. Neeraj Chopra's silver in the men's javelin throw final was the best India could fetch in the Olympic Games. As the focus shifts to the Para Games, the 84-member strong Indian contingent hopes to better its Tokyo Paralympics tally of 19 medals. In the last edition, India had won 5 gold medals.
Full list of Indians participating in Paris Paralympics 2024:
ARCHERY
Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
ATHLETICS
Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20
Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41
Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56
Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51
Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51
Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51
Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47
Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63
Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46
Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46
Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46
Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34
Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37
Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57
Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40
Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64
Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35
Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54
Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47
Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57
Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46
Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12
Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53
BADMINTON
Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4
Tarun- Men's Singles S4
Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3
Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
CANOE
Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
CYCLING
Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Blind Judo (2)
Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1
Kokila: Women's -48kg J2
POWERLIFTING
Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg
Ashok- Men's up to 63kg
Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg
ROWING
Anita- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Naryana Konganapalle- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
SHOOTING
Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Sumit Antil, who bagged a gold medal in the Tokyo Games, will be India's flag-bearer in the Paris Paralympics.