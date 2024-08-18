Paris Paralympics 2024: Full List Of Indian Athletes - All You Need To Know
India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.
India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com. India will compete in three new sports - para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held at Paris 2024.
Arshad Shaik will compete in the men's C2 para-cycling events while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women's C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men's 60kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, competing in the women's 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.
Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.
Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.
Also returning to the fold is men's F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29m throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.
Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India's first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women's singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women's doubles at Paris 2024.
Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in men's individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.
Para Archery (6)
Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
Para Athletics (38)
Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20
Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41
Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56
Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51
Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51
Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51
Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47
Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63
Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46
Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46
Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46
Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34
Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37
Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57
Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40
Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64
Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35
Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54
Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47
Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57
Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46
Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12
Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53
Para Badminton (13)
Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4
Tarun - Men's Singles S4
Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3
Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Para Canoe (3)
Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Para Cycling (2)
Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Blind Judo (2)
Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1
Kokila: Women's -48kg J2
Para Powerlifting (4)
Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg
Ashok- Men's up to 63kg
Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg
Para Rowing (2)
Anita - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Naryana Konganapalle - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Para Shooting (10)
Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Para Swimming (1)
Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
Para Table Tennis (2)
Sonalben Patel- Women's Singles- WS3, Women's Doubles- WD10
Bhavinaben Patel- Women's Singles- WS4, Women's Doubles- WD10
Para Taekwondo (1)
Aruna- Women's K44- 47kg
