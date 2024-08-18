India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com. India will compete in three new sports - para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held at Paris 2024.

Arshad Shaik will compete in the men's C2 para-cycling events while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women's C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men's 60kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, competing in the women's 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.

Also returning to the fold is men's F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29m throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India's first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women's singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women's doubles at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in men's individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.

Para Archery (6)

Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Para Athletics (38)

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20

Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63

Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46

Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34

Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57

Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47

Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46

Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12

Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53

Para Badminton (13)

Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4

Tarun - Men's Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Para Canoe (3)

Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling (2)

Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1

Kokila: Women's -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting (4)

Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg

Ashok- Men's up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg

Para Rowing (2)

Anita - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Para Shooting (10)

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming (1)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis (2)

Sonalben Patel- Women's Singles- WS3, Women's Doubles- WD10

Bhavinaben Patel- Women's Singles- WS4, Women's Doubles- WD10

Para Taekwondo (1)

Aruna- Women's K44- 47kg

