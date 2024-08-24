Rakshitha Raju, a visually impaired athlete from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, has been selected for the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, starting from August 28, 2024. She will be competing in the Women's 1500m Running T-11 Category, making history as the first Indian female athlete to compete in this category in the Paralympic Games. This milestone is a testament to Rakshitha's unparalleled resilience and commitment to excellence.

Born with a visual impairment, Rakshitha has overcome numerous challenges to become one of India's top Para athletes. She lost her parents at a very early age and was brought up by her grandmother, who is affected by a speech and hearing impairment. Her passion for athletics ignited during her school days at the Ashakirana School for the Blind, under the guidance of her physical education teacher. It was during one of her early competitions that she was introduced to her current coach and guide runner, Rahul Balakrishna.

Rakshitha has been supported by CBM India, a not-for-profit organization committed to building an inclusive society where people with disabilities achieve their full potential under their Inclusive Sports program, supported by a CSR initiative of one of their donors. Along with Rakshitha, CBM India supports 16 other Para athletes through a comprehensive sponsorship program that offers tailored support based on the individual sports requirements of the players. Starting with eight Para athletes in the first year of the project, this initiative has grown significantly, enabling athletes to pursue their dreams without the burden of financial constraints.

On this milestone, Rakshitha Raju, said, "I am incredibly honored and excited to represent India at the Paris Paralympics. This journey has been filled with challenges, but each step has brought me closer to my dream. I am grateful to CBM India for their unwavering support and belief in my talent. Their encouragement has been instrumental in my preparation, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams."

Mr. Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India stated: "Rakshitha Raju's journey to the Paralympics 2024 is a true example of the transformative power of sports. At CBM India, we are deeply honored to have supported Rakshitha in her athletic career. Her story captures her spirit of resilience and determination. Rakshitha's success reflects our broader commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of life. We are immensely proud of her achievements and look forward to cheering her on as she represents India on the world stage."