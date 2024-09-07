India's Schedule At Paris Paralympics 2024, September 7: India continues to shine at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. The country has already hit its best medal tally in the history of the Para Games. India won a total of 26 medals; 6 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze. High jumper Praveen Kumar, shooter Avani Lekhara, javelin thrower Sumit Antil, archer Harvinder Singh, badminton star Nitesh Kumar and club thrower Dharambir Nain are the stars who bagged the top honour for India. India's previous best medals tally was in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where the country won five gold. (Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally)

Following is the India schedule (Timings in IST) for Day 10, Saturday of Paris Paralympics:

Road cycling -

Men's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 1.00 pm

Women's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.05 pm

Canoe sprint-

Men's KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar -- 1.30 pm

Advertisement

Women's VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav -- 1.58 pm

Swimming -

Men's 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav -- 1.55 pm

Athletics -

Advertisement

Women's 200m T12 (Medal round): Simran -- 11:04 pm

Men's 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit -- 12.29 am (Sunday)

Harvinder, Preethi to be India's flag bearers

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preethi Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country's flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday. Harvinder, 33, who had also scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics to add to the bronze he won in Tokyo in 2021, said carrying the country's flag during the closing ceremony was the highest honour he could have dreamed of.

"Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams," said the Haryana-based Harvinder, who has impairment in both legs since he was a toddler.

Preethi, 23, who clinched bronze medals in women's T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively, said she was thrilled with the news.

"It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony." Preeti, born in Uttar Pradesh, is a T35 athlete, who suffers from coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

(With PTI Inputs)