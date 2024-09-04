India's Schedule At Paralympics 2024, September 4: India has a great chance to reach their best-ever medal tally at Paralympics on Wednesday. Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel will be in action in table tennis. In men's shot put, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari in action. In Powerlifting, all eyes will be on Parmjeet Kumar (men's 49kg) and Sakina Khatun (women's 45kg). In archery Men's recurve (pre-quarterfinal), Harvinder Singh will face Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan).

Indians will be ina ction in cycling too. In Individual Road Time Trial, Arshad Shaik will compete while in women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial Jyoti Gaderiya will fight for a medal.

India's Schedule At Paralympics 2024, September 4:

Cycling Men's C2

Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Arshad Shaik - 11.57 pm

Women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya - 12.32 pm

Shooting

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Qualification)

Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal -- 1.00 pm

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Final) - 3:45

Athletics

Men's shot put F46 (Medal round)

Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - 1.35 pm

Women's shot put F46 (Medal round)

Amisha Rawat - 3.17 pm

Men's club throw F51 (Medal round)

Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha - 10.50 pm

Women's 100m T12 (Heat)

Simran - 11.03 pm

Table tennis

Women's singles class 4 (Quarter-finals)

Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China) - 2.15 pm

Powerlifting

Men's 49kg (Medal round)

Parmjeet Kumar - 3.30 pm

Women's 45kg (Medal round)

Sakina Khatun - 8.30 pm

Archery Men's recurve (Pre-quarterfinal)

Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan) - 5.49 pm