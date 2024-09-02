Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat could not make the final of the mixed 25m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paralympics here on Monday, finishing 10th and 11th respectively in the qualifications. The two Indians showed consistency when they turned up for the qualification round in the first session. Nihal was placed fourth with a score of 287 at the end of the precision stage, while Amir was holding the eighth and final qualifying spot with 286.

In the rapid stage however, both Nihal and Amir could only manage 282 for aggregate scores of 569 and 568 respectively, which were not good enough for them to clear the qualification.

The top eight shooters from the qualification progress to the final.

Athletes classified in SH1 are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). As a rule, SH1 athletes may use a pistol or a rifle. It is the second medal-less day for the Indian shooting team that bagged four podium finishes, including a gold, in the first three competition days here.

