Indian Paralympic athletes received a grand welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on their return home from Paris, after putting up a record-breaking show at the Paris Paralympics. On Saturday morning, half of the Indian contingent made their return home after taking part in the Paris Paralympics. Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Pranav Soorma, Rakesh Kumar, and Manish Narwal are among others who touched down in Delhi. Fans outside the Delhi airport gathered in huge numbers and greeted the para-athletes by showering flower petals on them.

India's #ParisParalympics2024 Para Shooting Para Archery and Para - Athletics stars Return Home!



The returning contingent included many medalists including Gold medalist Avani Lekhara, Silver medalist Manish Narwal, Pranav Soorma and Bronze medalists Rubina... pic.twitter.com/IkJeAle4Kh — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 7, 2024

Other athletes of the Indian contingent will return back after the conclusion of the para multi-sport event.

Star India parashooter Avani Lekhara said that it was a great journey at the Paris Paralympics.

"It has been a good journey, and we have won many good medals this time," Avani told ANI.

Indian para shooter Mona Agarwal said that her Paralympic journey was very good.

"I am feeling very good as I am receiving so much love...My Paralympic journey was very good, as it was my first Paralympic," Mona told ANI.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. She also became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in the Games' history.

Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Meanwhile, para-archer Rakesh Kumar gave all the credit for the victory to his coaches.

"I am feeling very good...The credit for my victory goes to my coaches...We will work hard and perform better at the next Paralympics," Rakesh told ANI.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

They defeated the Italian pair with a scoreline of 156-155 in the bronze medal match of the ongoing marquee event on Monday. With this win, they bagged a bronze medal for their country.

The ongoing Paris Paralympics started on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020.

Indian para-athletes in particular have made the country proud with three golds, six silvers, and six bronze medals, giving them a total of 15 medals.

